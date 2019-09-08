Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Shoulder injury
Hill is listed as questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a shoulder injury.
If Hill is forced to miss any time, added opportunities behind fellow starter Sammy Watkins would be available for Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson.
