Per BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site, Hill suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Jaguars that led to the wideout going "to a local hospital to get it treated by their trauma department."

The report doesn't provide any specifics beyond that or a timetable for Hill's return, but this sounds like something that could cost him some time. In such a scenario, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson would figure to see added opportunities in the Kansas City offense alongside Sammy Watkins.