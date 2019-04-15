Hill will be present Monday for the beginning of the Chiefs' voluntary offseason program, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Monday also marks exactly one month since the police investigation of two incidents at Hill's house became public knowledge. The 25-year-old wasn't listed as a suspect on the recent police report, but he was listed on an older report that was closed shortly after the investigation began. Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged last month that the team has discussed potential responses for different outcomes from the ongoing investigation. Hill is entering the final season of his rookie contract.