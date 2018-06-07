Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Sidelined with twisted ankle
Hill was held out of Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hill reportedly twisted his ankle in a prior practice, but there doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding the star wide receiver's health, and his absence Thursday was likely just precautionary. It wouldn't be surprising if the team limited Hill or even held him out of OTAs entirely to ensure he doesn't do any further damage to the ankle before training camp.
