Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Signs extension with Chiefs
Hill signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the Chiefs on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill had a rocky offseason and was even banned from the Chiefs for a period due to legal issues stemming from domestic incidents involving his son, but he ultimately was cleared by both authorities and the NFL, and he and the Chiefs now have decided to extend their partnership further into the future.
