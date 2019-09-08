Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to miss a few weeks
Though Hill won't require surgery on the collarbone/shoulder injury he suffered Sunday, he "will miss a few weeks," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Given that Hill was sent to the hospital after sustaining a nasty sounding sternoclavicular joint injury, this news does not come as a big surprise. The Chiefs will no doubt miss Hill's explosive playmaking ability, with his absence slated to present added opportunities for Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson.
