The Chiefs will continue to evaluate the status of Hill's collarbone over the next couple of days, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with "options ranging from missing a few games to IR/designated to return."

The team is bracing for Hill to miss multiple games regardless of how it handles his injury for roster purposes. Sammy Watkins will profile as the Chiefs' top wideout in the meantime, while Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are candidates to see added work in the Chiefs offense.