Play

Hill (hamstring) is slated to play Sunday against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

We'll circle back on Hill to see if the Chiefs take him off their Week 6 injury report or list him as questionable, but this news should sooth the concerns of those who were alarmed by the fact that Hill was a Thursday addition to Kansas City's injury report.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories