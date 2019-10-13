Hill (shoulder) went through a pregame warmup and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill put in limited practices during Week 6 prep after getting cleared from his sternoclavicular joint injury, putting him into a position to return. That said, the Chiefs wanted him to get through the aforementioned workout Sunday because he tended to some lingering discomfort as he ramped up his workload. Hill's snap count is to be determined, especially with another game on tap Thursday in Denver, but Patrick Mahomes nonetheless will have his top wideout at his disposal for the first time since Week 1.