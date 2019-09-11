Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder indicated Wednesday that Hill (collarbone) started his rehab Monday night, while adding that the wideout will undergo some testing in a couple weeks, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously suggested that Hill is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with his sternoclavicular joint issue, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star relays via Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder that the play-making wideout's issue is "truly a week-to-week injury." In any case, given that his tests won't occur for a couple of weeks, it's pretty safe to rule Hill out for the team's next's two games, at a minimum. In his absence, added opportunities alongside Sammy Watkins will be available for Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas.