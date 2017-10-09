Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Snares four passes
Hill hauled in four passes on six targets for 68 yards Sunday against the Texans, adding a punt return touchdown.
While Hill has only topped 100 receiving yards once this season, he remains among Alex Smith's top targets in the passing game. When added to the fact that those receptions frequently go for big yardage, that he receives a few touches on the ground per game and that he also serves as an explosive presence on the punt return, the second-year wideout is justifiably considered one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. Hill has tallied two scores as a receiver this season, but another three -- including one Sunday night -- on returns to give him give touchdowns through five contests. He will attempt to keep things rolling next week, but faces a tough task against a Steelers defense that ranks best it the league in passing yards allowed (139.6) per game this season.
