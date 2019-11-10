Hill caught 11 of 19 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans. He added a three-yard run during the contest.

Hill snapped the tie midway through the third quarter, outrunning his defender in order to get under Patrick Mahomes' 11-yard touchdown loft. Hill doubtlessly benefitted from Mahomes' return from a knee injury -- his 19 targets setting a career high -- but he also did pretty darn well with Matt Moore in Week 9 and, with Sunday's effort, was able to top 120 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Hill has reached at least 70 yards in every game that he has completed this season and has five touchdowns in six games. He'll look to keep it going next Monday night against a Chargers defense that has been exposed against the pass this season.