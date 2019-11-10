Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Speeds past Titans in loss
Hill caught 11 of 19 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans. He added a three-yard run during the contest.
Hill snapped the tie midway through the third quarter, outrunning his defender in order to get under Patrick Mahomes' 11-yard touchdown loft. Hill doubtlessly benefitted from Mahomes' return from a knee injury -- his 19 targets setting a career high -- but he also did pretty darn well with Matt Moore in Week 9 and, with Sunday's effort, was able to top 120 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Hill has reached at least 70 yards in every game that he has completed this season and has five touchdowns in six games. He'll look to keep it going next Monday night against a Chargers defense that has been exposed against the pass this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...