Hill (shoulder), who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, was spotted running routes on the field during pregame warmups, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Now three weeks removed from suffering a collarbone injury in the Chiefs' season-opening win over the Jaguars, Hill seems to be making positive progress in his recovery. The Chiefs intend to re-evaluate him Monday, at which time the team should have a better idea regarding his potential to play Week 5 against the Colts.