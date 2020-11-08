Hill secured nine of 18 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed once for eight yards.

Hill drew a career-high number of targets in the wild win, and although he was only able to bring in half of them, his knack for the big play helped ensure a rewarding fantasy day. He was integral to Kansas City's comeback from a surprising 14-3 first-half deficit, notching his pair of scoring grabs (28 and two yards) in the fourth quarter. Hill's reception and receiving yardage tallies were both season highs, and he'll look to improve on them in a favorable Week 11 divisional matchup versus the Raiders following a Week 10 bye.