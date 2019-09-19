Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Still sidelined, but progressing
Hill (collarbone) remains unable to practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Hill is still out for the time being, but Teicher did relay that Hill was in the Chiefs' locker room Wednesday, without a sling on his right arm, while dribbling a basketball "with each hand." Until the wideout returns to the practice field, that's nothing more than encouraging context, but it does at least appear that Hill is making solid progress in his recovery.
