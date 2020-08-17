Hill could be set for a career year as he heads into his 2020 contract season, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Hill proved he hasn't lost a step by taking down speedy teammate Mecole Hardman in a 40-yard dash race earlier in camp. A new contract on the horizon this offseason could serve as motivation for Hill, who finished out 2019 with 58 grabs for 860 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games, to churn out one of the best of his career. He still has star quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm, so there's little reason to anticipate any drop off from Cheetah, who checks in as one of the top fantasy wideouts.