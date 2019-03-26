Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Still under investigation
Coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs' legal counsel has advised him not to speak with Hill about the ongoing investigation for alleged battery of a juvenile at the 25-year-old's home, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Reid's comment Tuesday is the closest thing to an update since March 15 when the investigation first became public knowledge. The 61-year-old coach confirmed that team brass had a discussion about potential responses for different outcomes, without providing any details on the nature of those talks. Hill isn't listed on the March 14 police report, but he was listed on a previous report at the same address. The Chiefs released a statement acknowledging that they're aware of the investigation and have been in contract with local authorities .
