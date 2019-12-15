Hill caught five of seven targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-3 win over Denver. He added a one-yard run during the game.

The snowy conditions made it advisable to dink-and-dunk, but that's not what the Chiefs and Hill were thinking early during Sunday's contest. Hill and Patrick Mahomes capped Kansas City's opening drive off with a 41-yard strike on a deep out-breaking route as Hill continued his streak of big plays against Denver. Hill came back around later for a lunging five-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for his second multi-touchdown game of the season. Hill has recorded at least six touches in each of the last six games in which he has finished. Next up is a Bears defense that has been good at preventing the kind of big-plays that Hill generates, surrendering just 36 passes of 20 or more yards through Week 14, seventh best in the league.