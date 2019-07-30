Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Suffers bruised quad
Hill suffered a bruised quad Tuesday and is expected to be fine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After sustaining the injury during Tuesday's practice, Hill spent a couple of minutes in the team's medical tent with trainers before being carted off to the locker room. Fortunately, his quad issue appears minor, so we'll consider the wideout day-to-day for now.
