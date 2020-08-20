Hill was forced out of Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
We'll consider the speedy wideout day-to-day for now and with Sammy Watkins tending to a groin strain, Mecole Hardman figures to see added practice reps/looks in the short-term
