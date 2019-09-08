Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Suffers sternoclavicular joint injury
Hill -- who was transported to the hospital after suffering a shoulder injury Sunday -- is being treated to "reduce the dislocation or the injury," Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.
That info comes via Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who described Hill's issue as "a sternoclavicular joint injury." The team didn't provide an update or timetable beyond that, but this has the sound of an injury that could cost Hill some time. If that's the case, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson would be in line to see added opportunities in the Chiefs offense alongside Sammy Watkins.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Shoulder issue led to hospital trip•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Signs extension with Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Facing Week 1 coverage from Ramsey•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Makes impact in preseason defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...