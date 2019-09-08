Hill -- who was transported to the hospital after suffering a shoulder injury Sunday -- is being treated to "reduce the dislocation or the injury," Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

That info comes via Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who described Hill's issue as "a sternoclavicular joint injury." The team didn't provide an update or timetable beyond that, but this has the sound of an injury that could cost Hill some time. If that's the case, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson would be in line to see added opportunities in the Chiefs offense alongside Sammy Watkins.