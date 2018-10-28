Coach Andy Reid relayed in his post-game comments that Hill strained his groin late in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Broncos, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hill caught three of his four targets for 70 yards prior to his exit from Sunday's contest. Next up for added targets in the Chiefs' offense if Hill ends up missing any time are Sammy Watkins, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson.