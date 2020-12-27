Hill (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

This was the expected outcome, though ESPN's Adam Schefter previously noted that Kansas City plans to "monitor Hill" during Sunday's game and "be smart with him as well." Assuming no in-game setbacks, however, Hill should remain a key playmaker in his team's Week 16 offense, which will take aim at an Atlanta defense that has allowed an average of 287.7 passing yards per game to date. Only Seattle (293.0) has allowed more.