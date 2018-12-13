Hill (heel/wrist) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hill was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday after toughing things out through a pair of injury issues in this past Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Ravens. He'll continue to do so Thursday and should remain a focal point in the Kansas City offense in Week 15, assuming no in-game setbacks.