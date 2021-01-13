Hill (hamstring) was present for Wednesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hill sat out Kansas City's regular-season finale against the Chargers, but he was inactive mainly for rest purposes with the Chiefs having already secured the AFC's No. 1 overall seed. With the added healing time afforded by a first-round playoff bye, Hill looks poised to return to action Sunday against the Browns. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether he was a limited or full practice participant.