Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Takes top off Atlanta defense
Hill caught all four of his targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.
The NFL's preeminent deep threat managed just 18 yards on his first three receptions, then flew past a trio of defenders to catch a long touchdown from Patrick Mahomes with 17 seconds remaining in the first half. Meanwhile, Sammy Watkins finished the night catchless, with his three targets including an interception and a bad drop. Watkins appears destined for a secondary role, as Hill is off to a much better start this preseason and has seen significantly more throws from Mahomes during training camp, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher.
