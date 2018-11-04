Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Tallies 85 yards
Hill caught four of five targets for 69 yards and added 16 yards on two carries during Sunday's 37-21 win over Cleveland.
The bulk of Hill's production came at the end of the first half, snagging a 40-yard pass that set up a Kareem Hunt touchdown plunge. Hill has been a feast or moderate famine this season, with scores in four of nine games, but multiple touchdowns in two of those games. He has not reached 100 yards in any game in which he has not scored. Given Hill's dependence on big plays, next Sunday's game against an Arizona pass defense giving up just 11.2 yards per catch should provide a challenge. Also look out for Sammy Watkins' (foot) status as he was seen hobbling after Sunday's game.
