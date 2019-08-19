Hill hauled in one of his three targets for six yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.

While that seems like minimal involvement by Hill's standards, it doesn't when taking into account that he only played eight offensive snaps. With Hill available to open the campaign, his ADP has justifiably skyrocketed in fantasy drafts, and he should be viewed as if the fourth-year wideout will play the entire season. Hill amassed a whopping 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 grabs last season and should be in line for another huge season with Patrick Mahomes under center.