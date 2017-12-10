Hill corralled four of six targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over Oakland.

Hill's biggest play was a 44-yard catch in the first half. He made three catches of at least 40 yards last week, so the speedy second-year player has found the explosiveness that had been missing during his team's recent slide down the standings. Tight end Travis Kelce saw 13 targets to Hill's six in this one, but the wide receiver finished with one more yard to lead the team.