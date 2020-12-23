Hill didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

According to Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, head coach Andy Reid said Hill's hamstring "tightened up" during last weekend's win over the Saints. As a result, Hill will get a recovery day Wednesday as the Chiefs kick off Week 16 prep, but at this point, the team hasn't expressed concern about the wideout missing Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hill heads into the matchup with an NFL-best 17 touchdowns on the season.

