Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Throws interception Monday
Hill caught two of six targets for 38 yards and threw an interception on a passing attempt during Monday night's 29-19 win over the Broncos.
Hill was not only blanketed by Denver's accomplished secondary Monday, but he also experienced the difficulty in passing against it first-hand. Faced with a second-and-goal during the first quarter, the Chiefs pitched the ball to Hill out of the backfield, but when Hill attempted a designed throw while rolling left, his toss hopelessly landed in an alert defender's arms. For someone who can seemingly score from anywhere on the field, Hill now has something to work on -- should Kansas City let him try again. In the meantime, he'll look to rebound from another sub-50-yard game, which he's had every other week thus far.
