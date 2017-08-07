Hill figures to be the Chiefs' leading wide receiver this season, when the team could lighten his workload on special teams to preserve his availability on offense, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hill has seen less special teams work during training camp to ensure he gets as many snaps on offense as possible. That comes after the speedster gradually increased his offensive involvement over the course of an electric 2016 rookie campaign that saw him finish with 12 total touchdowns. Half of those came in the passing game, where Hill caught 61 of 83 targets for 593 yards. While tight end Travis Kelce should remain Kansas City's most utilized option on that front, Hill has taken the departed Jeremy Maclin's place atop the wideout ranks this season. Given that promotion, as well as the larger chunk of looks that's attached to it, Hill's already-exciting fantasy stock only appears to be on the rise.