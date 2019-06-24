Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: To meet with NFL investigators
Hill will meet with NFL investigators this week, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hill has been suspended from all team activities since late April, with the Chiefs seemingly waiting for the NFL to come to a decision before taking further action. The forthcoming meeting between Hill and NFL investigators suggests that a ruling is drawing near, and some light should soon be shed on the 25-year-old's situation for the 2019 season. Though Hill is no longer under criminal investigation, it remains a distinct possibility that the league could hand the Pro Bowl wideout a suspension.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Could receive suspension in July•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Could be back for training camp•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Banned indefinitely from team•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't be charged•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Showing up for voluntary workouts•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Still under investigation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
2019 Fantasy football: Positional tiers
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid McCoy
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft strategy kit
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...