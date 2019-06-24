Hill will meet with NFL investigators this week, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hill has been suspended from all team activities since late April, with the Chiefs seemingly waiting for the NFL to come to a decision before taking further action. The forthcoming meeting between Hill and NFL investigators suggests that a ruling is drawing near, and some light should soon be shed on the 25-year-old's situation for the 2019 season. Though Hill is no longer under criminal investigation, it remains a distinct possibility that the league could hand the Pro Bowl wideout a suspension.

