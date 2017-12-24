Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Tops 100 yards in win
Hill brought in six of seven targets for 109 yards and netted minus-1 yard on his sole rush in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Dolphins. He also netted one yard on his sole punt return.
Hill wasn't able to get into the end zone, but his reception and yardage totals both paced the Chiefs and he he made multiple catches downfield. The second-year speedster also eclipsed the century mark through the air for the second time in the last four games, and his total haul helped push his career-high receiving yardage total to 1,183. Hill will look to finish the regular season with a flourish and help Kansas City's playoff positioning against the Broncos in Week 17.
