Hill (shoulder), who is listed as questionable and was previously labeled as a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Texans, is trending toward playing, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sidelined since Sept. 8 with the sternoclavicular injury he suffered in the season-opening win over Jacksonville, Hill returned to practice in limited fashion Wednesday through Friday. Though he's been cleared from the injury, Hill still experienced some residual soreness during practices, so he'll be put through a pregame workout as a final test before the Chiefs render a verdict on his status. Official word on Hill's availability (or lack thereof) will come 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, when the Chiefs will release their inactive list. Even if Hill suits up, there's a chance his role could be limited to some degree coming off a five-week absence.