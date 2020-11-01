Hill caught four of six targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Jets.

Hill burned the vulnerable Jets secondary for touchdowns of 36 and 41 yards, accounting for two of Patrick Mahomes' five passing scores. While Hill doesn't match the monstrous target totals commanded by most elite wide receivers, his speed and Mahomes' downfield accuracy help the Chiefs' top wideout make a major impact week in and week out. Hill has seven receiving touchdowns and a rushing score through eight games heading into a Week 9 clash with the Panthers.