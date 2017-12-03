Hill caught six of nine targets for 185 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Jets.

Hill finally made the most of his recent increase in volume, as he got free deep for a 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter before scoring a go-ahead 40-yarder in the fourth. His previously dormant big-play ability emerged again on a 40-yard catch later in the fourth, but those plays still weren't enough to snap Kansas City's losing streak, which now sits at four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories