Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Two long touchdowns in loss
Hill caught six of nine targets for 185 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Jets.
Hill finally made the most of his recent increase in volume, as he got free deep for a 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter before scoring a go-ahead 40-yarder in the fourth. His previously dormant big-play ability emerged again on a 40-yard catch later in the fourth, but those plays still weren't enough to snap Kansas City's losing streak, which now sits at four games.
