Coach Andy Reid termed Hill (shoulder) a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

An official game designation has yet to be released, but it appears Hill is questionable to play for the first time since Week 1, when he sustained a sternoclavicular joint injury. Assuming he returns Sunday, he likely won't have to compete for reps with Sammy Watkins, who is doubtful to suit up this weekend due to a hamstring injury.