Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't be charged
Johnson County (Kan.) District Attorney Steve Howe will not charge Hill or his fiance for domestic incidents involving their son, the Associated Press reports.
The investigation pored over the facts of two events from the first half of March at Hill's home in Overland Park, Kan. Howe's office "has reviewed all the evidence compiled ... and has declined to file charges" for alleged battery, according to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports. While the probe didn't yield any criminal charges, there's still a chance the Chiefs and/or the NFL assess punishment for violations of the personal conduct policy. At the moment, though, neither entity has commented on the matter.
