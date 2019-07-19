Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't be suspended
The NFL does not plan to fine or suspend Hill after completing its investigation into allegations of child abuse, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
The investigation didn't provide enough evidence to conclude that Hill violated the league's personal conduct policy. He's now eligible to participate in all team activities, including regular-season games. The NFL's statement acknowledges the possibility of another investigation, but only if the league receives new information from law enforcement. The Chiefs released their own statement saying that Hill will have his team suspension lifted to allow for participation at the outset of training camp. Palmer believes it will be a matter of weeks or even months before the Chiefs consider signing Hill to a contract extension. The 25-year-old wideout is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal.
