Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't play in Week 17
Hill (not injury-related) won't play Sunday against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The Chiefs are locked into the AFC's fourth playoff seed, so Hill, as well as QB Alex Smith -- among others likely -- will sit things out in Week 17. As a result, look for the likes of Demarcus Robinson, Jehu Chesson and De'Anthony Thomas to see added wideout reps in Week 17. They'll be catching passes from rookie QB Patrick Mahomes.
