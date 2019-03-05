Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Working toward extension
Hill has opened negotiations for a long-term contract with the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill established personal bests for every major receiving category in 2018, bringing his career totals to 3,255 receiving yards, 477 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns (25 receiving, five special teams, four rushing) after three seasons. He doesn't look like a dominant No. 1 receiver at first glance, but the lack of size hasn't been an issue in terms of durability, with Hill's only NFL absence being a meaningless Week 17 game in 2017. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the 25-year-old speed demon has a reasonable argument to match or even surpass Odell Beckham, who signed a five-year, $90 million deal in August.
