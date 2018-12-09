Hill caught eight of 14 targets for 139 receiving yards, adding one rush for six yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Baltimore.

Another Sunday, another electrifying performance for the 5-foot-10 Hill, as he averaged an absurd 17.4 yards per catch against the Ravens, with five of his eight receptions yielding at least 15 yards. Hill has been an especially high-floor option of late, with at least seven receptions and 115 receiving yards in three of his past four appearances (he had just two such performances through his first nine games of the year). Week 15 brings a matchup against the Chargers and one of the most talented secondaries in the NFL. Los Angeles entered the weekend with 1,766 receiving yards and 138 catches allowed to opposing wideouts this season, ranking among the league's 10 best units in each of those categories.