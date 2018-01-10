Holmes has signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Holmes -- who was released by the Browns in December -- has 15 games under his belt during his first two professional seasons, but he hasn't served on anything more than special teams. He will attempt to secure a similar role on the Chiefs' 53-man roster during 2018.

