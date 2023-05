Scott signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent Monday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Scott failed to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft, but he'll now set his sights on competing for a roster spot. He recorded 66 receptions for 1,110 yards and eight scores during the 2021 season at Missouri State but had a quiet 2022 campaign, finishing with 48 grabs for 674 yards and five touchdowns.