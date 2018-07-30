Chiefs' Ukeme Eligwe: Misses practice Monday
Eligwe did not participate in Monday's practice due to a foot strain, Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com reports.
Eligwe's foot injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but the Chiefs elected to keep the second-year linebacker sidelined Monday. Eligwe may struggle to make the 53-man roster if he's out for an extended period of time, however, while Dorian O'Daniel and Terrance Smith figure to see additional reps at inside linebacker in the meantime.
