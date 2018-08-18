Chiefs' Ukeme Eligwe: Plays in preseason Week 2
Eligwe (foot) totaled three tackles (all solo) while playing 24 defensive and five special teams snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.
Eligwe is taking aim at a 53-man roster spot as a reserve at middle linebacker again after appearing in 14 games in that role last season. The second-year linebacker likely sits in good position to do so, assuming his foot issue is behind him.
