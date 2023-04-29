The Chiefs selected Morris in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 92nd overall.

Besides Patrick Mahomes, the other main factor in the Chiefs' sustained success is the fact Kansas City consistently invests in its offensive line, even when its five starting positions are already accounted for. Morris (6-foot-5, 307 pounds) is more toolsy than skilled presently, but the Oklahoma product is a plus athlete (5.1-second 40) with exceptional reach (35 and 1/8-inch arms), making him the perfect developmental prospect on the bench.