Morris (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Dolphins, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Morris sustained a concussion during the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Chargers and after logging two consecutive DNPs to open Kansas City's week of practice, he's officially been ruled out for Saturday's affair. Donovan Smith, who's missed the Chiefs' last five games with a neck issue, is expected to make his return at left tackle in the wild card.