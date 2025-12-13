Morris (knee) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

As expected, Morris will sit out in Week 15, and it's still believed he will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from a bone bruise in his right knee. With him and Jawaan Taylor (triceps) sidelined, Jaylon Moore and Esa Pole project to start as Kansas City's left and right tackles, respectively.